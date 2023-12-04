Jim Ross Thinks People ‘Glossed Over’ Will Ospreay Signing With AEW

In the latest episode of Grilling JR (via Wrestling Inc), Jim Ross spoke about Will Ospreay signing with AEW and why he thinks it’s more important than people realize. Ospreay signed with the company at Full Gear and will debut as part of the roster at Revolution.

He said: “I think people have glossed over how important the Will Ospreay hire is, because he’s really, really good folks … God damn he’s amazing … He’s really a unique hand. He’s a spectacular performer … He’s young enough to pull off things athletically and he’s old enough to know when to draw the line because he can do anything. You don’t want to do 18 hurricanranas in one match. He could if he wanted to. He’s phenomenal. If he gets over, if Will Ospreay gets over to the level that is expected of him and based on his amazing abilities, he could be [in] that spot where he’s one win away from British immortality. It’s reminiscent back to Davey Boy [Smith] and Bret [Hart] in ’92.“