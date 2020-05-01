Jim Ross Will Return To AEW On Next Episode of Dynamite

Jim Ross has been mostly absent from AEW TV since the March 18th episode of Dynamite, although he did provide his voice for the Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager title match on April 15. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ross will be back for this week’s episode of Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The report states that Ross will ‘essentially relocate to Florida’ until May 27 for the tapings, instead of travel back and forth. Ross had mentioned that he was flying to Atlanta and then traveling to Florida with Tony Schiavone during the most recent Dynamite post-show.

AEW plans to tape content up to Double or Nothing, going live on May 6, then taping the May 13 episode before everyone goes into quarantine for two weeks. They will then return for the May 20th taping and stay in Jacksonville to then tape Double or Nothing and the May 27th Dynamite.