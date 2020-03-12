Jim Ross Doesn’t Think WrestleMania 36 Will Be Canceled

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross said he doesn’t think WrestleMania 36 will be canceled due to concerns over coronavirus, and also discussed how much canceling an event like that would impact all the various independent promotions that run shows that weekend. Highlights are below.

On if he thinks WrestleMania 36 will be canceled: “I don’t think it will happen. It’d be a shocker, it would be a huge loss for not only WWE financially, but also for fans that are planning on going and making it a part of an annual excursion, or their first WrestleMania or whatever. WrestleMania is a major event.”

On the impact of WrestleMania being canceled: “And it’s a major event from the standpoint of many other companies use WrestleMania as a source of creating new revenue. It could be detrimental to a lot of companies, but knowing the wrestling mantra as I do, I don’t think it’s going to be canceled. I heard tickets are not moving well for RAW and Smackdown and other events, but WrestleMania itself is selling well. I haven’t heard the latest, all that’s a rumor and your lovely innuendo, but I don’t think it’ll be canceled, but ya know, we’re seeing some major things.”

On how attendance could be effected: “So I don’t think it’ll cancel, Conrad, but I do think the ongoing discussions about this virus will effect the attendance at some events for everybody coming to Tampa and St. Pete.”

