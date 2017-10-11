Jim Ross: WWE Commentary Has Changed, There Are a Lot of Producers Dictating The Sound

– While promoting he new book, Jim Ross spoke with ESPN, and spoke about the change and evolution of WWE commentary. Ross explains that the demands on the commentators are extensive, and that comes from working with so many producers that have different values and they perceive things differently…

“A lot of folks get angry at today’s commentators, but it’s how they’re produced. It’s their skill-set, a lot of them, and it’s what is asked of them to perform and to do … the demands on today’s wrestling broadcasters are extensive. The job description of that role has evolved and changed over the years. People can hear, and they can certainly tell that It’s changed a lot, and that’s due to the fact that there are a lot of producers who are dictating what the product sounds like on the air. It’s a different mindset, they were raised differently. They have different values and they perceive things [differently].”