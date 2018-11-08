WWE News: Jim Ross’ WWE Contract Expiring in March, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch Feud Over Survivor Series Poster

– Jim Ross’ WWE contract is set to expire in March, according to a new report. The WON reports that Ross is still under contract, with the deal set to expire just before WrestleMania. Ross’ deal allowed him to continue working for AXS TV to call NJPW via his existing contract, though it is currently keeping him from re-signing with AXS.

Due to this, Ross will be off broadcasts starting at the beginning of the year through March. That means he’ll be unable to call Wrestle Kingdom 13.

– Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch traded shots on social media ahead of their match at Survivor Series. Rousey posted to Instagram mocking Lynch for her complaints about her placement on the Survivor Series poster, to which Lynch tagged Rousey’s husband Travis Browne in a Twitter reply: