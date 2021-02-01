Jim Ross On WWE’s Decision To Move WWE Network To Peacock, Steroid Use In Wrestling

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed WWE’s decision to move the WWE Network to Peacock, steroid use in wrestling, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on WWE’s decision to move the WWE Network to Peacock: “I was surprised, to be honest with you. I didn’t see it coming. But I don’t know if that’s a bad thing. Getting further entrenched with NBC Universal, which is the parent company of USA Network, is probably not a bad thing. Of course, USA Network also airs NXT. So, continuing to build that relationship with NBC Universal is probably not an unwise thing whatsoever. Providing them more content makes you more valuable to them, therefore, you get more money. Certainly, the NBC Universal checks are never late and they’re always good.

“That’s a lot of money. It’s a lot of money in the fact that if you don’t do it and the stockholders if it ever gets out are gonna go, ‘What the hell did you not do?’ That type of thing. That’s an awful lot of money, and again, it puts them in more tidy with one of their biggest vendors. I’m sure it’s been well, well thought out. I’m curious if it’s gonna affect any jobs, but I was surprised. I don’t know what all it means yet. We’ll have to wait and see what the ramifications are of WWE not managing their own network……on the surface, to me, it seems like a good deal.”

On his stance on steroid use in wrestling: “I’m not as hung up on monitoring that as some probably would think I would be being an old school guy if it’s under a doctor’s care, which it has to be. If you’re freelancing drugs, you’re in the wrong. Period. No matter what. But I can understand guys that, with more research done, you find out that anabolics is a great healing mechanism. I don’t know if you need that right now because of the lack of touring and travel because you don’t get as worn down when you’re working a very limited schedule. Our talents in AEW work four days a month and five if we have a certain month that there’s a pay-per-view. That’s manageable. I guess I’m a little bit more lenient on it than a lot of guys, which would include not pain management. I’m not talking about that. I’m just talking about PEDs. I don’t have a big issue with them, bottom line.

“But I don’t think they should be used if you’re in the freelance mode – doctor’s care constantly and to make sure you’re healthy and doing your blood work regularly so we know if you have a heart issue or you don’t. Things of that nature. A lot of guys, just because they look good, don’t go there. They don’t go there to make sure they’re healthy. If that had been the case, maybe Eddie Guerrero’s life would have been saved. Maybe Brian Pillman’s life would have been saved. Now, under the current auspices of the medical procedures, everybody has a full-time doctor. We’ve got one, Dr. Sampson, who saved Jerry Lawler’s life. He’s at every TV and every event we have. So, the game has changed. But again, we’re talking about a different era. It’s hard to justify some things that happen in a certain era because some of that era, I was in a very significant management role. I look back on it now and would I have made the same decision if it was 2021? No. But then, it was a little different ballgame. The rules were not quite as advanced and changed as they are now.”

