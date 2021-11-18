Jim Ross On His Advice To Recent WWE Releases, Possibility Of AEW Signing Some Of the Talent

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his reaction to the recent WWE releases, some of the talent potentially joining WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on his reaction to the recent WWE releases: “When you become a public company it changes the ground rules throughout said company. Even though they had a huge profit, which is, congratulations to them, it was bad timing I thought to come off the heels of a big announcement that announced great profitability during the third quarter. Minutes after, you’re finding out a lot of talents, all of them are good soldiers. Is it creative? Is it issues we’re not aware of? Is it simply budgetary? Have some people overstayed their welcome? I don’t have a clue. I know that for all of them that got let go, they should not perceive this as the end of the world because it sure as hell isn’t…..I just don’t believe any of those talents should be thinking that ‘I guess my run in wrestling is over.’ It’s only going to be over if that is your choice. Then maybe you might have your own answers, Maybe it’s not that important anymore and you’re willing to go do something else and explore other opportunities. I don’t know that.

On the question he used to ask talent and his advice to those who were released: “I know that one of the questions I used to ask talents all the time is ‘What is your plan B?’ If they had no plan B…..I used to question them on that. Here’s what happens: you get into the process to this person that has one goal which is to be on WWE television and if things don’t work out, sometimes people make stupid mistakes to try to rectify it. They become less of a team player and they’re disappointed in the system and what has happened. The bottom line is it’s up to all of those individuals. Some of them can take their time to work on their bodies, some of them can take time to heal, god forbid they may want to spend more time with their families and there is this thing called the holidays coming up in December. I feel badly for them. I’ve been in this position and I never went into the next day saying what are we going to do. I always prepared for those rainy days, I’m a businessman.

“That’s what I would look at, take this time to better yourself. Get bigger, stronger, faster, clear your head, be with your family. Common sense things. But I can tell you this, getting cut from WWE or AEW or any other company, because you get cut doesn’t mean it’s over. I hope they listen, and I know a lot do. I feel for you, but don’t jump down the rabbit hole of ‘I’m just going to get away from everything. I need time.’ If you need time, take time, but don’t get up in the morning thinking ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do, this is horrible.’ Yes, it’s horrible, but get over it. Get over it and move forward and prove yourself and try to regroup because there’s a lot of folks doing wrestling right now. If you’re ready, willing, and able and you’re a good locker room person, what the hell, give that a shot. Something else is going to come around. That’s the main message I would give them.”

On some of the talent potentially joining AEW: “I don’t know why a lot of those people were cut, I like some better than others just like anybody else. But if there’s a place for them in AEW, I’m sure that will be explored. I don’t know, that’s not my area, that’s Tony Khan’s area. I don’t try to edge myself into that piece of business. I was there for a long time and I don’t care to be back in that role again. It’s just too much stress, pressure, and Tony is young and he’s got control of the ship. He ain’t got to call somebody to ask if he’s got to sign this guy. He does what he needs to do that he feels is right for AEW, so we’re lucky we have him. I would assume some of those folks will get a shot in AEW sometime in 2022. I’m guessing that, but I could sure see some fun things happening with some of the folks that would be available.”

