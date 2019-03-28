wrestling / News
Jim Ross Says WWE Should Not Have Made Kofi Kingston’s Storyline About Race
– Jim Ross isn’t a fan of how WWE’s storyline regarding Kofi Kingston’s quest for a WrestleMania title shot was ostensibly about his race. Ross took to Twitter to comment on the storyline, which was teased as having a racist aspect to it by such elements as Big E. stating that “the game is people like us will only get so far” after Kingston was screwed by McMahon during his Gauntlet match last week.
Commenting on the storyline, Ross posted and said that “Race should never have been brought into the [Kingston] storyline. It’s a classic, underdog story. Race, Religion & Politics have no place on rasslin tv, IMO.”
Ross announced earlier this month that he was parting ways from the company, noting that the departure was amicable. He said on his latest podcast that he’s likely signing with AEW in a few days. Kingston earned his match with Bryan after the New Day won a Gauntlet Match on this week’s episode of Smackdown.
Race should never have been brought into the @TrueKofi storyline.
It’s a classic, underdog story.
Race, Religion & Politics have no place on rasslin tv, IMO.
Hope to see you #WrestlemaniaWeekend pic.twitter.com/JRjMRWcMPU
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 27, 2019
