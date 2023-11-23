Jim Ross Believes WWE Underutilized WCW Talents After The Invasion

Jim Ross believes that WWE failed to properly use some of the talents who came over from WCW during the Invasion storyline. On the latest episode of Grilling JR, JR talked about Survivor Series 2003 and expressed his opinion that the company didn’t properly use some of the stars that came over after WWE bought WCW.

“I thought that we [WWE] were underutilizing some talents, and it was going to be hard to get them jumpstarted again and move forward in a positive way,” Ross said (per Wrestling Inc). “It seemed that some WCW weren’t even getting the benefit of the doubt as far as you can get over, and we need you to get over. But the way we’re using you makes it very damn challenging.”

The Invasion saw ECW and WCW talent band together against WWE, and culminated at Survivor Series 2001 where Team WWE defeated The Alliance in a Survivor Series “Winner-Takes-All” match after Kurt Angle turned on the Alliance.