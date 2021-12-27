Jim Ross On WWE Creating Undisputed Title In 2001, Decision For Chris Jericho To Become First Champion

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed WWE creating the Undisputed title in 2001, the decision to make Chris Jericho the first Undisputed Champion, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on his stance on WWE creating the Undisputed title in 2001: “I don’t like too many titles because the more titles, the more they’re watered down or can become watered down. It’s not always the case. It’s like having two world champions. It doesn’t make sense to me. I think more titles means more – it’s hard to give [the champion] the credibility they need if they’re competing in their own company with other champions of the same level of accomplishment. I don’t get it. But nonetheless, any time you can consolidate and reevaluate what you have left as far as the championships and make those better, you’ve done your company something very good. And I think that’s what the intent was of that situation.”

On the decision to make Chris Jericho the first Undisputed Champion: “I’ll look at it this way considering I recruited and signed every one of those guys. I have a different relationship than an educated fan would because I have a different with them. It’s been built over time and trust and discussions and all these things. Austin didn’t need it. He could always get it. Rock’s schedule was gonna be getting iffy because of all the other things he could and was doing. So, to me, it comes down to Angle and Jericho, logically. Everybody can ask the same question. Does Rock or Austin need it? No. Well, who needs it the most? I think Jericho is the guy who needed it the most. Kurt is just a natural-made superstar. I look at it this way, I don’t think Kurt Angle needed it because you know he’s gonna get it. So, let’s put him on a little journey to get there. I liked the decision of Jericho.”

On the idea of the champion being able to travel to both Raw and SmackDown: “It was to clean it up and unclutter things so that you had your champion – he’s almost like a traveling champion. So, when you advertise him to be on your show, it would hopefully be a big deal if he wasn’t based there. That was kind of the idea, in theory, of the traveling champion. Not like Ric Flair wrestling 300 days a year or anything like that. But in theory, he could travel from brand to brand. And another thing he could do, if Austin is the champion let’s say, and he’s on Raw, he doesn’t have to wrestle every week to delve into a storyline. A lot of that is promo or angle time and that type of stuff. That’s how I always looked at that scenario.”

