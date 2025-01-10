Jim Smallman Announces New WWE Position As International Talent Scout

Jim Smallman has taken on a new position in WWE as an international talent scout. The former WWE NXT creative team member made the announcement on his LinkedIn account, writing:

“Delighted to share that I’m starting a new position as International Talent Scout at WWE! Have loved my six years of working for WWE so far, and it’s wonderful that I can now combine being back in the UK for my family with still contributing to the business that I adore so much. With every WWE show playing on Netflix here in Europe, it’s a very exciting time for wrestling on this continent so I am very much looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

The announcement comes less than a month after Smallman said that he was leaving his position with WWE so he could move back to the UK and be with his family.