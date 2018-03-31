Jimmy Hart Set to Induct Hillbilly Jim Into WWE Hall of Fame

– WWE has officially announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart will induct Hillbilly Jim into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. You can read WWE’s full announcement on the news below:

“Hillbilly Jim often found himself standing across the ring from nefarious Superstars managed by Jimmy Hart, but in the years since their heyday, the relationship between the two men changed. Their new dynamic will be on display when Hart inducts Hillbilly Jim into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2018 Induction Ceremony, streaming live on WWE Network Friday, April 6, at 8 ET/5 PT.

Hillbilly Jim arrived on the scene in WWE in late 1984 as the protégé of Hulk Hogan, which made him a prime target for Hart and his collection of evildoers. The man from Mudlick, Ky., did battle with the likes of The Honky Tonk Man, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine and Earthquake, all as “The Mouth of The South” lurked at ringside, ready to help his charges gain victory by any means necessary.

But after the two men stepped away from the ring, they grew to become close friends. Hart and Hillbilly Jim even lived under the same roof on the hit WWE Network reality show “Legends House.”

What stories will Hart regale the WWE Universe with when he inducts Hillbilly Jim into sports-entertainment’s most hallowed hall? Find out during the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming live on WWE Network Friday, April 6, at 8 ET/5 PT!”