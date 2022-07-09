Jimmy Hart on His Las Vegas Memories, Capt. Lou Albano Ribbing the Roster Over Their WWF LJN Action Figures

– On Friday, July 1, WWE Superstars and talents took part in a community service event at Three Square Food Bank in Nevada to help families in need in advance of Independence Day. WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Jimmy Hart was on hand for the event to discuss his career and still working with WWE to this very day. 411mania was on hand for the event and got the chance to chat with Jimmy Hart about his illustrious career. Below are some highlights:

Jimmy Hart on some of his Las Vegas memories: “My band, before I got into wrestling, I was part of a group called The Gentries. And one of our tours up there with Dick Clark, we were on a tour with The Beach Boys, Sonny & Cher, The Gentries, I think Steppenwolf was on it and a few groups like them, but it was all bus tours back then. So we had all those stops every day, seven days a week for like a month, and Las Vegas was one of our stops.”

Hart on how Captain Lou Albano once ribbed the WWF roster over their old LJN action figures: “We were in Poughkeepsie, New York, they just came out. They brought a box of them out. Lou Albano comes up to me and goes, ‘Jimmy. Come here, come here.’ I said, ‘What?’ ‘I want to tell you a secret.’ He goes, ‘I just found out that my action figure and your action figure are the No. 1 selling action figure.’ I went, ‘Oh my god, that’s great!’ Now that night later on, a car was taking me, Fred Blassie, Bobby Heenan, and Mr. Fuji back to the airport. So in the car, Bobby goes, ‘You know, Lou Albano came up and goes my figure and his figure were the No. 1 figure.’ Mr. Fuji goes, ‘What?! He told me my figure and his figure were the No. 1 figure!’ And then Fred Blassie goes, ‘That pencil neck geek! I’m gonna get him! He told me my figure and his figure were the best selling figure!'”

Thank you to Jimmy Hart for taking the time to speak with us. You can check out the full video of the interview below: