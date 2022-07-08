Jimmy Hart Shares Memories of Andy Kaufman, Recalls Meeting Him Through Jerry Lawler

Jimmy Hart worked with the late Andy Kaufman during his famous wrestling stint in Memphis, and Hart recently shared his memories of working with the legendary comedian. Hart spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and recalled his experiences meeting and working with Kaufman, and you can see some highlights below:

On meeting Kaufman through Jerry Lawler : “Jerry Lawler is the one that got me into professional wrestling. I love Jerry, forever … I was at Jerry Lawler’s house one night when Bill Apter called from New York and said, ‘There’s a comedian here named Andy Kaufman, he’s on a show called Taxi, that he wants to get into professional wrestling.’ Right, and so he came down and we started using him on TV.”

On his memories of Kaufman: “After every show, he wanted to go by Elvis’ house, Graceland, to just look at the gate, which we did,” Hart said. “His favorite wrestler was ‘Nature Boy’ Buddy Rogers so we talked about him all the time. Andy was great, he stayed at my house some, we went on the road together, we ate at a lot of the restaurants together, and like I said, he was very unique, very different. He sure was … What a great guy, he really was.”