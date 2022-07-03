Jimmy Hart on His Advice to Not Try to Renegotiate a Deal While Mid-Contract

– Speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman in a recent interview, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart shared some advice for wrestlers in how they shouldn’t try to renegotiate a deal while mid-contract. Below are some highlights:

Jimmy Hart on his advice on how you need to be dependable when you sign a contract: “If you can get a job with any company and that’s what you really want to do, go for it — but look, be on time, be dependable. Whatever contract you sign, don’t come back 3 weeks later – 3 months later and go, ‘Can I do this?’ Let whoever runs the company come to you and say, ‘Look, you know, you’ve really busted your you-know-what for us, we really love you and we’re going to re-do your contract and give you a raise.’ Because if they’re the ones that say it, then they really mean it and are going to put you on a rocket ship to make it work.”

Hart on his approach to all the companies he worked for: “Whoever I’ve worked for, no matter who, whether it was Memphis Wrestling or WCW or WWF or back to WWE again — I’m like a pimple on prom night, it’s hard to get rid of me — I’ve always tried to be colorful, respect the company, dress appropriate for it, and always say the right things, but I’ve been blessed.”