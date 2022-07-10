Jimmy Hart on What It’s Like When Hearing That Live Fan Reaction at a Wrestling Event

– On Friday, July 1, WWE Superstars and talents took part in a community service event at Three Square Food Bank in Nevada to help families in need in advance of Independence Day. WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Jimmy Hart was on hand for the event to discuss his career and still working with WWE to this very day. 411mania was on hand for the event and got the chance to chat with Jimmy Hart about his illustrious career. Below are some highlights:

Hart on his camaraderie with the WWF roster when he was on the road: “When I was on the road with the WWF back then, WWE now, we’d go into any building, and that’s like our office. And you walk in, and you’ve got Andre [the Giant] over to the left playing cards with Arnold Skaaland. You’ve got the Honky Tonk Man to the right tuning his guitar, Mr. Fuji playing tricks on everybody, Bobby Heenan telling jokes, Jake The Snake Roberts putting Damien in the bag, the [British] Bulldogs feeding Matilda, you know, it was just such a great era.”

On what the feeling is like when you can connect with the fans at a live wrestling event: “It’s kind of like an out-of-body experience. When you go through those curtains or walk down that day and the fans are either cheering you or booing ya, it’s just something very special about it. One time, I had to go and manage Ric Flair for a week, and his opponent was Hulk Hogan when I was in WWF. I think Bobby [Heenan] had a hurt neck and couldn’t do it. Standing in the ring with Ric Flair and listening to people boo him and cheer him, and then hearing Hulk come out, which I’ve done before, it was just electric. There was just so much stuff happening in there. The building was like ready to blow open, man. It was crazy. It was so loud because you know two people who are bigger than life in this business. It was great.”

Jimmy Hart on when they can have moments with kids and give them an uplifting moment: “It’s special to me. I hope it’s special to them because to be around as many years as I have and people still know who we are. Thanks to the [WWE] Network too, you can go back and watch a lot of the old Jimmy Hart matches on anything. And so, I’ve just been so excited for all that to happen. So, it’s been great.”

Thank you to Jimmy Hart for taking the time to speak with us. You can check out the full video of the interview below: