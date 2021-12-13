Jimmy Hart Says He Still Hangs Out With Hulk Hogan, Talks Producing Wrestling Themes

In an interview with Fightful, Jimmy Hart spoke about his friendship with Hulk Hogan and helping to produce some of wrestling’s most iconic themes. Here are highlights:

On still hanging out with Hulk Hogan: “Oh, my gosh. Of course, me and Hulkster still hanging out together. But we’re doing promotion for WWE. They bring me out for a lot of the major shows and I guess a lot of the people out there still remember ‘the Mouth of the South’ Jimmy Hart and a lot of the people I use to manage. So, it’s been great.”

On producing themes for WWF wrestlers: “You know what? Ted DiBiase did a great job. He kinda did the rap when me and my partner wrote his song, ‘Money, Money, Money.’ Shawn Michaels did a good job. When we took Shawn in and I cut ‘Sexy Boy’ that we wrote with Shawn Michaels. So, he was good. But, the Honky Tonk Man had the best voice of all.”

On all the themes he produced: “We didn’t talk too much about it back then. We did ‘Sexy Boy’ Shawn Michaels, Ted DiBiase’s song. We the Road Warriors. Gosh, we did so many it’s hard to remember them all. Nasty Boys, Earthquake, Typhoon, the list just goes on. The Mountie. Remember the Mountie’s song? The Rougeau’s we did, ‘We don’t like heavy metal. We don’t like rock and roll. All we like to listen to is Barry Manilow. Hey!’ People would boo them out of the building. If I said Metallica or Led Zeppelin, people would say, ‘Yeah! That’s cool!’ So, we kinda did reverse psychology.”

On if WCW wanted him to do music when he came in: “Yeah. We went over there and they wanted to do a lot of the music, which we did and everything else, too. It was not a big plan to jump over there. Hulk and I were out doing a show called Thunder in Paradise after we took a break from WWF—WWE of course—and there was just something that fell into place back then.”