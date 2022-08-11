Jimmy Hart Says Warner Bros. Owns 100-Plus Unreleased WCW Theme Songs

Jimmy Hart created music for WCW back in the day, and he recently revealed that Warner Bros. owns over 100 unreleased WCW theme songs. Hart spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and talked about his work making music for the company and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On making theme songs in WCW: “You know what? Dusty Rhodes wanted a theme that we did for him, which we made it work. Scott Hall and Kevin Nash wanted a new theme song, so me and my partner wrote the Wolfpac song. We had to do a new one for Hulk ‘cause he couldn’t use Real American. So we did one that we did for him, American Made. So it turned out great.”

On the status of those theme songs’ ownership: “Well, you know what’s really strange? It turned out great, but they still got all of our songs down there with their publishing company. They never released anything. So there’s a hundred and something songs just sitting down there waiting for somebody to use them. That was owned by Turner. WCW has them, but when Vince bought all the tapes up here in WWE, they didn’t get the rights to the music.

“They’re all individual tracks that, I guess, if anybody wanted to use them, if Turner and them even have a publishing company. Who knows what they have down there?”

On his songs having success on streaming platforms: “I was just looking at Spotify the other day. Shawn Michaels’ song that we wrote for him years ago has 10,200,000 hits. A lot of people say, ‘If Jimmy Hart’s lips are moving, he’s lying,’ but I’m telling you the truth! Check it out. Two million hits off the Road Warriors song we wrote and the Hart Foundation a little over two million. That’s on Spotify. But they have a whole big catalog, like a hundred-and-something song over there. I think when WWE purchased the company from WCW, they never picked up the songs on it. So they’re just sitting there getting dust on them. So whoever’s listening, check them out.”

On the songs that are currently on the shelf at Turner: “It was all for the wrestlers back then. For Raven, Saturn, Diamond Dallas Page, the Nitro Girl’s theme. A lot of them are just sitting there that we’ve actually played over the TV. So when they didn’t pick them up when they bought the company, they’re just sitting there in the domain. So hopefully someone looks into it and puts them out.”

On today’s wrestling theme songs: “I love it. I think whoever’s doing all of it, whether it’s the artists that are on the radio now, whoever, it’s all great. I love it, the music. I really do.”