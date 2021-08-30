Jimmy Hart On What Vince McMahon Wants in a Top Star, John Cena’s Work Ethic

Jimmy Hart recalled Vince McMahon telling him what he was looking for in a top star and more in a recent interview. Hart spoke with Wrestling Inc, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his appreciation of John Cena: “I love John, and I’ll tell you why. Back when he was running, you know, before he started doing all the movies, [he was] seven days a week. You’d see him on everything! … He didn’t take any time off. You almost have to really do that.”

On what Vince McMahon looks at in a top star: “Vince McMahon years and years and years ago in Poughkeepsie, New York said to me, ‘Jimmy, I’m looking for my next big attraction. Someone that can walk through any airport in the world, and even a casual wrestling fan will recognize him.’ He specifically wanted a casual to recognize him, one that rarely watches TV. ‘Then, I can take him on the Today Show, the Tonight Show, and they can hold their own with a host about anything the host wants to talk about and not embarrass the company. Then, I can take him and give him about a three or four months’ push on TV and they can make me a million dollars worth of merchandise.’”