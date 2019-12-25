Jimmy Havoc: ‘AEW Is the Most Positive Locker Room I’ve Ever Been a Part of’

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed AEW talent Jimmy Havoc for the WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Jimmy Havoc on the creative process in MLW: “They’re pretty open to ideas, the same as AEW. They’re very open to us coming up with creative which I think is great. It’s much better when we’re allowed to be ourselves and have our personalities shine through than being forced to doing stuff that doesn’t fit our characters. I’ve been there [MLW] for a couple of years now and I’ve always enjoyed it. The guys don’t remember Alex Greenfield but he’s left now. But I really enjoyed working with him.”

Havoc on working both in MLW and AEW: “I always carry my brand no matter what I’m doing because my brand is my brand. No one is gonna walk me down or make me do something I don’t wanna do because I’ll just say no myself. I enjoy working AEW and MLW but I also picked up some indies as well lately because AEW is just a couple of times a week and I don’t wanna get ring rust.”

Havoc on rooming with Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford: “I am at home for maybe two days a week at most. So, it’s been weird and has been a hard transition for me but I’m getting used to it. For the first couple of weeks I was here I was on my own but Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford live with me now. It’s nice having them around and we’ve got a little dog.”

Havoc on continuing to work for MLW and AEW in 2020: “I have no idea. If the dates match up, I don’t see why I wouldn’t. But I don’t really know what Court and Tony’s relationship is like but I can’t assume it’s a bad one if they’re allowing us to work both. I don’t care about a lot of things, to be honest. So any sort of inner workings and all of that, as long as I like it that’s all I really care about.”

Havoc on the positivity of the locker room in AEW: “AEW is the most positive locker room I’ve ever been a part of. Everyone just wants to make the best product we can. MLW is fun as well and it feels like there is less pressure because the shows aren’t quite as big.”