– Jimmy Havoc joined Wrestling INC’s WINCLY podcast to give his side of the fight with Excalibur over AEW Full Gear weekend and more. Hightlights are below.

On The Altercation With Excalibur: “The report that got put out was totally not what happened at all. I’m not gonna say exactly what happened, but the truth was there was one punch thrown and a sleeper hold. And it’s not in the order that the press decided to report it as happening and that’s all I’m gonna say. The dirt sheets decided to run with a story that was 50 percent true. It was all sorted out and there’s no animosity. We were all drinking and how many times have you been out with your mates and something happens?”

On People Wanting Him Fired: “The thing that upset me the most was how many people wanted me fired even though the boss [Tony Khan] was out at the bar where it f*cking happened. So obviously, it wasn’t as bad as everyone’s making it out. I spoke to Tony right away and no one who knows what happened actually cares. So, anyone who wants to make a big deal about it is mainly people who didn’t like me anyway, which is quite a numerous list of people [laughs]. Anytime something like that happens, people always jump on it and call for my head. It is what it is but I’m used to dealing with that kind of sh*t now.”

On His Relationship With MJF: “I’ve known MJF for a couple of years now and we had one of his first matches on MLW. I really get along with him and he makes me laugh a lot. I miss when I was young and I could say that sort of sh*t. I don’t know how he gets away with all of the sh*t he says [laughs]. I thoroughly enjoy watching him.”