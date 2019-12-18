Jimmy Havoc Wants to Remove the Negative Stigma Attached to Deathmatch Wrestling, Addresses Controversy for Moxley vs. Omega at Full Gear

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to AEW wrestler Jimmy Havoc for the WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Jimmy Havoc on his feud with Mance Warner in MLW: “We’ve been fighting for quite a few months now and it’s fun working with Mance. He hits really, really hard to be fair and can take as much of a kicking as I can. So, the barbed wire match we have in January is going to be fun even though barbed wire is the least favorite of all of the weapons we use because those cuts take a while to heal.”

Havoc on having a Falls Count Anywhere match with Warner in his apartment: “I live in Orlando and not too far from the venue where we do the shows. So, we thought it’d be quite fun just to do it in my apartment. None of it was planned and we just did it on the fly. I think it worked out pretty well.”

Havoc on concerns about blood loss after a hardcore match during a PROGRESS show: “In the ambulance the doctor asked how much blood I lost. I had to say, ‘I’m sorry as I didn’t bring a measuring cup with me.’ If you looked at my shirt, my jeans and the canvas then you might find out. But it was probably a couple of pints that I lost.”

Havoc on his deathmatch reputation as a wrestler: “I’ve been wrestling for 15 years now and what’s gotten the biggest reactions is the deathmatch stuff. I do enjoy doing that and I feel I’m good at that. But if you see my work at PROGRESS, I feel that speaks for itself and it’s not just deathmatch stuff. It’s different styles of matches. It’s a lot about storytelling and that stuff is my favorite. But I like doing anything.”

His thoughts on making deathmatch wrestling more mainstream: “Absolutely, I really want to try and get deathmatch wrestling to not have a stigma attached to it. You can tell a story in it. It’s not just guys who can’t wrestle hitting each other with light tubes as you can tell a story. There is some sort of beauty in violence, I think.”

Havoc on the controversy toward the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega unsanctioned match at AEW Full Gear: “I think the thing we need to stop paying attention to is Twitter and Facebook because it’s not the entire populous. Especially in wrestling, the most vocal people are gonna be the people who want to sh*t on something. It’s always easier to get a response if you’re negative about something rather than positive about something… I’m hoping that [deathmatch wrestling] can be embraced a bit more but time will tell.”