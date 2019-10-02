Jimmy Havoc on the Challenge of Doing Hardcore Matches on TNT, Wants a Match With Jon Moxley

– Speaking with Inside the Ropes back at Starrcast III, Jimmy Havoc talked about the challenge of adapting his hardcore style to be appropriate for AEW Dynamite on TNT. AEW is set to debut the show tonight on the cable network and Havoc weighed in on how he is worried that he would take things too far, and which opponent he’d like in a one-on-one PPV match in the company.

Highlights from the interview, and the full video, are below:

On how and whether AEW can have hardcore matches on TNT: “Absolutely. For me, the [reason] why I always do hardcore matches before was like, a lot of the time I’d want to see what I could get away with and how I could create this art in a way that wouldn’t actually hurt me that much but would still be kind of disgusting and a bit f**ked up in the head. Because I love horror movies. So I’d get inspiration from horror movies and Jackass and [British comedy] Bottom. The frying pan thing comes from Bottom. I feel the challenge for me now is how I can do this sort of style of match within the confines of the company I’m in now. My biggest problem is, they’re not telling me what I can’t do yet. So I’m worried that I’m the sort of person who will go, ‘Well, you didn’t tell me I couldn’t do it.’ And I’ll do something and then [it will be too far].”

On what big PPV match he’d like to have in AEW: “[Jon Moxley], 100%. Me and Moxley did a bunch of shows in Germany back together in like ’08, ’09. We wrestled in tag matches a couple of times. We meant to do a no-rope barbed wire match together. [But] Sami Callihan got a staph infection, so he couldn’t join the match as well, so they changed it and I wasn’t in it. And that has been one of my biggest f**king regrets, like I never got a chance to do it. So now he’s back, I’m pretty sure we won’t be able to do a no-rope barbed wire, but…I’d love to, yeah.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Inside the Ropes with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.