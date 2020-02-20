wrestling / News

Jimmy Havoc Thanks Raven For Advice After AEW Dynamite

February 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Raven - WWE

It was previously reported that Raven had a cameo during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and was later teased to be the ‘Exalted One’ of the Dark Order on social media. All he did was sit in the crowd and watch.

However, he did more than that backstage, as Jimmy Havoc revealed he got advice from the former ECW, WCW and WWE star.

He wrote: “Getting to hang with and advice from Raven today in Atlanta was awesome!

Raven replied: “The honor was all mine!

