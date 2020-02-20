wrestling / News
Jimmy Havoc Thanks Raven For Advice After AEW Dynamite
February 20, 2020 | Posted by
It was previously reported that Raven had a cameo during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and was later teased to be the ‘Exalted One’ of the Dark Order on social media. All he did was sit in the crowd and watch.
However, he did more than that backstage, as Jimmy Havoc revealed he got advice from the former ECW, WCW and WWE star.
He wrote: “Getting to hang with and advice from Raven today in Atlanta was awesome!”
Raven replied: “The honor was all mine!”
Getting to hang with and advice from Raven today in Atlanta was awesome! pic.twitter.com/rP0D4WW5hz
— Jimmy Havoc (@JimmyHavoc) February 20, 2020
The honor was all mine! https://t.co/wrgtEQU27b
— Raven (@theraveneffect) February 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Hulk Hogan’s Concerns About Working with Vader in WCW, The Delay In Their Match
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Sherri Martel Refusing to Stop Smoking Marijuana In WWE, Her Reputation For Being Wild Backstage
- Update on Bayley’s Planned Opponent For WrestleMania 36
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Randy Savage Wanting to Prove A Point to Vince McMahon When He Came to WCW