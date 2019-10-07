wrestling / News

Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin Set For AEW Dynamite, Winner Faces Chris Jericho Next Week

October 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Jimmy Havoc and Darby Allin for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with the winner moving on to face Chris Jericho for the AEW World title next week. Here is the updated card:

* Winner gets AEW World title shot next week: Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin
* AEW Tag Team Title Tournament Match: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party
* Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Hangman Page & Dustin Rhodes
* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

