Jimmy Havoc vs. Shawn Dean and More Set for This Week’s AEW Dark

April 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jimmy Havoc AEW Dark

All Elite Wrestling has announced two matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark, which premieres tomorrow on Youtube. They include Jimmy Havoc vs. Shawn Dean and Best Friends vs. Lee Johnson & Musa. Both Havoc and the Best Friends will also be in action the following night on Dynamite, as Chuck Taylor and Trent battle Havoc and Kip Sabian in a no DQ match.

AEW Dark, Joseph Lee

