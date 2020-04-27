wrestling / News
Jimmy Havoc vs. Shawn Dean and More Set for This Week’s AEW Dark
April 27, 2020
All Elite Wrestling has announced two matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark, which premieres tomorrow on Youtube. They include Jimmy Havoc vs. Shawn Dean and Best Friends vs. Lee Johnson & Musa. Both Havoc and the Best Friends will also be in action the following night on Dynamite, as Chuck Taylor and Trent battle Havoc and Kip Sabian in a no DQ match.
Tomorrow on #AEWDark!@ShawnDean773 vs. @JimmyHavoc @BigShottyLee & @musa_fearless vs. #BestFriends @trentylocks & @SexyChuckieT
Watch #AEWDark 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/Hc6ooxkJuE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 27, 2020
