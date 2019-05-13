Jimmy Havoc vs. Teddy Hart Set For MLW Fury Road In June

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a match between Jimmy Havoc and Teddy Hart for the World Middleweight Title at MLW Fury Road on June 1. Here’s a press release:

What happens when carnage meets anarchy? On June 1st in the greater Milwaukee area the world will find out as Teddy Hart and Jimmy Havoc collide for the first-time ever.

Major League Wrestling today announced a World Middleweight Title Match: Teddy Hart (c) vs. Jimmy Havoc at MLW: Fury Road 2019 at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha, WI on Saturday night June 1st.

“This is a dream match fans have wondered about for a long time,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Now we’ll finally find out what happens when anarchy meets carnage inside the ring.”

For nearly half a year, Teddy Hart has dominated as the World Middleweight Champion. With Hart’s championship encounters being mostly technical, Jimmy Havoc adds a dangerous dimension to the much-anticipated title bout.

Known for his high threshold for pain and innovation in vicious encounters in the ring, “England’s Most Dangerous Man” was delighted to make this dream match a reality… but promises to turn it into a nightmare for Hart.

With Havoc’s focus on Hart’s World Middleweight Championship, will Hart have to also contend with The Dynasty who have been circling the Hart Foundation since February? Ever the obnoxious schemers, you cannot discount the trio of Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday and MJF.

Matches signed for June 1st:

TORNADO TAG MATCH!

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor & ??? vs. CONTRA Unit

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE MATCH

Teddy Hart (c) vs. Jimmy Havoc

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

Alex Hammerstone vs. TBA

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. MJF

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE!

Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner

Hart Foundation • Low Ki • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • Ricky Martinez • Adam Brooks • Gringo Loco • Rey Horus • Jordan Oliver • Daga • Air Wolf • Kotto Brazil and more!

Matches and more wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.