Various News: Jimmy Havoc vs. Tom Lawlor Added to MLW TV Tapings, Video of Ricochet’s Entrance in Paris, Jimmy Jacobs Goes Around The Ring

June 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
MLW: Fusion

– Here is the updated lineup for the July 12th MLW: Fusion TV tapings in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub…

* Grudge Match: Jimmy Havoc vs. Tom Lawlor
* $60,000 Bounty Match: Shane Strickland vs. Low Ki

– WWE posted this video of Ricochet making his entrance at Monday’s NXT live event in Paris…

– Here is Jimmy Jacobs on Impact’s Around the Ring…

