Various News: Jimmy Jacobs Is Bringing Back His Podcast, New AEW T-Shirts, WWE Stock Down

Jimmy Jacobs has revealed that he is planning to bring back his podcast. Jacobs appeared on the TWC Show and revealed that his Jimmy Jacobs Doesn’t Know podcast, which ran 33 episodes before going on hiatus in December of 2019.

“I’m going to start something back up again (with the podcast),” he said (per Fightful). “Part of me wishes I would have kept going with it over this year because I’ve done so much. Part of it is a little scary because you don’t know who is going to interpret what and be like, ‘I’m offended by this.’ Part of the reason the podcast was called Jimmy Jacobs Doesn’t Know is because my starting place in life is; my view of reality is inaccurate and incomplete. Once I let go of the need to be right, I can explore so much of reality.”

– AEW has released new T-shirts for Hangman Adam Page and Wardlow.

– WWE’s stock closed at $56.88 on Wednesday, down $0.40 (0.7%) from the previous closing price. It has risen back to $57.00 in after-hours trading. The market as a whole was up 0.03% on the day.