Jimmy Jacobs Says Bryan Danielson Recruited Him To AEW Before Collision Launched

October 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jimmy Jacobs Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Jimmy Jacobs works as a producer in AEW, and he says Bryan Danielson was the one who helped him to come on board. Jacobs appeared on AEW Unrestricted and discussed his coming on board the company, noting that Danielson — who faced Jacobs regularly in ROH — called him up about the gig.

“As for how I got here, Bryan Danielson called me, he said, ‘Hey, we’re starting a second show and we need someone in the chaos,'” Jacobs recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “I go, ‘I’m great in the chaos, man.’ They needed someone that was going to be there at all the shows, like someone who has the sort of aptitude that I have, and there’s other people that have the aptitude that I have, that can do sort of what I do. I’m not particularly special, but also I have no life.”

Jacobs last competed in the ring on the September 23rd episode of ROH TV.

