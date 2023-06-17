Jimmy Jacobs Comments On Leaving Impact Wrestling for AEW

As previously reported, Jimmy Jacobs finished up his time with Impact Wrestling and is now a part of AEW’s backstage team. He started work at last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. In a post on Instagram, Jacobs reflected on his time in Impact and thanked them for giving him the opportunity.

He wrote: “Nothing I write here can adequately capture my feelings about my time with IMPACT Wrestling. I’m beyond grateful for the playground I got to create in and the playmates I got to create with. From the first day I arrived at IMPACT in November of 2017, I was blessed to collaborate with a cast of dedicated and bright human beings in an effort to share our passion with the world. It was refreshing to be surrounded by people who not only tolerated my idiosyncrasies, but more often than not, embraced them. I’m proud to be a part the vision we all created and of the progress that the company as a whole has made throughout that time. I will always have love in my heart for that entire crew, roles big and small, as when you’re in the trenches making TV every single week, you really appreciate the fact that it takes the effort of each and every person to make the cogs in the machine go round. I will always cherish my time with the special group of people at IMPACT Wrestling, and I look forward to seeing the magic they make in the future.”