News
Jimmy Jacobs On Difficulties Of Being A WWE Writer, Seth Rollins & Matt Jackson Respond
December 12, 2018
Bryan Alvarez commented on the Raw ratings becoming embarrassing, and former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs responded, which led to responses by Seth Rollins & Matt Jackson…
Writing a 3 hour wrestling tv show every single week is fuckin hard. https://t.co/ohGZXBAJkx
— The Zombie Princess (@JimmyJacobsX) December 12, 2018
It’s hard bro!
— The Zombie Princess (@JimmyJacobsX) December 12, 2018
That’s the one thing I don’t think people understand. 5 hours of live TV every week. EVERY WEEK. Add in all the extraneous variables that affect the final outcome….and it’s a modern miracle that the shows come together as well as they do.
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 12, 2018