Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Jimmy Jacobs On Difficulties Of Being A WWE Writer, Seth Rollins & Matt Jackson Respond

December 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Jimmy Jacobs

Bryan Alvarez commented on the Raw ratings becoming embarrassing, and former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs responded, which led to responses by Seth Rollins & Matt Jackson…

article topics :

Jimmy Jacobs, Matt Jackson, Seth Rollins, WWE, WWE Raw, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading