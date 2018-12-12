Jimmy Jacobs On Difficulties Of Being A WWE Writer, Seth Rollins & Matt Jackson Respond

Bryan Alvarez commented on the Raw ratings becoming embarrassing, and former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs responded, which led to responses by Seth Rollins & Matt Jackson…

That’s the one thing I don’t think people understand. 5 hours of live TV every week. EVERY WEEK. Add in all the extraneous variables that affect the final outcome….and it’s a modern miracle that the shows come together as well as they do.

— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 12, 2018