Jimmy Jacobs Doesn’t Plan on Returning to an Onscreen Role for Impact Wrestling

– The Wrestling Classic recently interviewed Impact Wrestling creative team member Jimmy Jacobs. During the interview, Jacobs revealed that he doesn’t plan on returning in an onscreen role for Impact. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Probably not at IMPACT. I have a lot on my plate there. I do love performing and still take bookings. I love going out there and playing a character. If there was ever a spot in IMPACT where I thought, ‘Yeah, I’d be good for this,’ I would play it. Mostly, that doesn’t come up. If there is someone good to manage or they needed a mouthpiece, I’d go for it, but my plate is full enough as it is.”

Jimmy Jacobs is still accepting indie wrestling books. He made a recent appearance at VxS The Violence of The Lambs earlier this year.