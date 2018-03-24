Jimmy Jacobs Is Making More Money Now Than Ever

In an interview with The Mirror, Jimmy Jacobs revealed that he’s making more money now than he ever has in his career. Here are highlights:

On Impact being the right fit for him: “I absolutely did have offers from others. I talked to ROH about going back there but I have been there for a lot of years. I wanted to do something new, I had a conversation with Scott D’Amore and Sonjay Dutt on the phone about different things at Impact and it just seemed like a nice fit. So my first time in Ottawa [at Bound for Glory] was a test run to see how the fit was. We are in a rebuilding phase and they needed somebody who could wear a lot of hats and do a lot of different things and I had experience in all those things. It was a nice week in Ottawa and solidified that Impact was the direction that I wanted to go.”

On having more freedom: “I felt so restricted for two and a half years [in WWE] and so coming in now with the freedom to grow where I want to and do what I am best suited for. I feel like that wasn’t an opportunity I had at the last company I worked for.”

On leaving WWE: “When I got fired from the WWE, I was in the WWE bubble. So when I got fired people kept telling me that the independents was booming, but I didn’t know about it. Sami Callihan called me up straight away and introduced me to promoters and stuff and it’s brilliant. There is more awesome wrestling going on now than ever before. So much great talent and it’s great to still wrestle on independents and work at Impact as well and there are some guys I get to work with that I would love to bring to Impact. I’m making more money than I ever have before in my life so I am not mad at it.”