– During a recent edition on The Insiders Podcast, former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs discussed getting fired by WWE back in 2017 after posting a photo with the Bullet Club when they “invaded” WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jimmy Jacobs on The Bullet Club “invading” WWE Raw: “I knew it wasn’t gonna be received well, that’s for sure. I was in the arena and I think Kevin Owens texted me, ‘Hey are The Bucks there? Are they there?’ And I hadn’t heard anything about it from inside the arena. He goes ‘Yeah, I think they’re outside. I think they’re shooting something.’ So I went out there, and it’s like ‘Holy crap, The Bucks are here,’ and I just saw them, we exchanged pleasantries, and just as I was getting ready to leave I said ‘Hey guys, let’s take a picture,’ and I took a picture, never intending to post it.”

On deciding the post the photo: “I was in gorilla position during segment 3 or 4 and I just go ‘screw it’ and I just post it. I knew there was a chance people wouldn’t like it. I didn’t care. I look back at it and I really see it almost like a child acting out. ‘I want to get in trouble.'”

Jacobs on his logic behind the incident: “I wanted to get in trouble and them be like ‘well he’s good at his job, so let’s keep him around.’ I wanted to just expand my wings. I wanted to go [exasperated sigh] ‘let me just be how I am, however weird that is,’ so I took the picture.”

On the photo upsetting Triple H: “25 minutes later, Michael Hayes, Road Dogg, Dave Kapoor (fka Ranjin Singh) come to the room. They kick everybody else out. Dave’s like ‘why am I seeing this?’ I’m like ‘yeah well I wasn’t thinking.’ Hunter’s pissed about it. … He wasn’t happy about it but he was cool about it. Hunter’s a reasonable guy. Hunter’s a smart guy too. It was Hunter’s vision that saw independent wrestlers could be successful and really started to target them. Hunter’s a smart guy and he’s a reasonable guy but he was upset about this. So I talked to him, he seemed fine with it.”

On being called to HR: “I remember going ‘if I make it through today I’ll be fine.’ Then first thing in the morning, an administrative assistant comes to me and is like ‘yeah, can you come meet Dave in HR office.’ I remember being by the elevator and thinking ‘this is it, this is the day I’m getting fired from WWE.’ Like what a day! ‘What an exciting, noteworthy day today is.’ Not every day is like that. So yeah, they fired me. It was mostly a relief.”