Jimmy Jacobs Talks Being Fired From WWE, Moments He’s Proud Of, Going to Rehab

– Jimmy Jacobs spoke with Chris Van Vliet for a new interview discussing his release from WWE over the photo he took with the Young Bucks, going to rehab and more. Jacobs, if you will recall, was let go back in October of 2017 after he took a picture with the Young Bucks during the Bullet Club’s “invasion” of Raw. Chris sent some highlights along to us as well as the full video, both of which you can check out below:

On going to rehab: “I went to rehab 2 plus years ago and it gave me the distance and space to look at my life, to look at my wrestling career, my drug use and just what I was doing. We don’t get that opportunity a lot. I think everyone should get to go to rehab, whether you’re a drug addict or not.”

On the moment he knew he had to go to rehab: “I was going through a break-up, she broke up with me because of the drug addiction and all this stuff and I was trying to get clean by myself and I was on the floor of my friend’s apartment just on my knees crying and he goes ‘What are you thinking?’ and what I was thinking was I’m going to get a 1/5 of vodka, I’m going to a strip club and find some heroin. And he goes ‘What are you thinking?’ and I said ‘I think I need to go to rehab.”

On moments from his time in WWE he is proud of: “The stuff with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, that was like the crowning stuff of my time there. Doing all that with them, coming up with the List of Jericho, whatever involvement I had in writing the Festival of Friendship. That day was like this culmination of this thing we did … A lot of WWE is really fun except there is one black cloud that hangs over the place and that’s the crazy man.”

On the photo that got him fired: “When I did it, I knew it might make some people upset but at that point in my life, I didn’t care, I wasn’t trying to not get fired anymore because for so long I was there just trying to not get fired.”

On getting fired from wwe: “They did for me what I could have never have done for myself. I would have stayed there another 10 years and been miserable and hated life just like most of the other writers there. I don’t want to speak for them, but there’s a lot of unhappiness there.”