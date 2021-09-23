wrestling / News

Jimmy Jacobs to Perform ‘The Ballad of Lacey’ Live at Tonight’s GCW Emo Fight Event

September 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Emo Fight, Jimmy Jacobs

– It looks like Jimmy Jacobs still loves Lacey. As noted, GCW is holding its Emo Fight event tonight at Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Additionally, GCW has announced that Jimmy Jacobs will be appearing for a live performance of his classic song, “The Ballad of Lacey,” at tonight’s show.

Lenny Leonard will also be part of the broadcast team for the show. The event will stream live on FITE TV. You can see the announcement below:

