Jimmy Jacobs to Perform ‘The Ballad of Lacey’ Live at Tonight’s GCW Emo Fight Event
– It looks like Jimmy Jacobs still loves Lacey. As noted, GCW is holding its Emo Fight event tonight at Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Additionally, GCW has announced that Jimmy Jacobs will be appearing for a live performance of his classic song, “The Ballad of Lacey,” at tonight’s show.
Lenny Leonard will also be part of the broadcast team for the show. The event will stream live on FITE TV. You can see the announcement below:
*TONITE 8PM!*#GCWEmo comes to NYC!
Featuring:
Live Music presented by @PabstBlueRibbon:
JIMMY JACOBS
WICCA PHASE
MARKO STUNT
ZAC from MAN OVERBOARD
Live Wrestling by:
ALEX ZAYNE
EFFY
ALLIE KATCH
EVERETT CONNORS
AJ GRAY
+more!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/s8VmG0Nuq6 pic.twitter.com/OR714NTpk8
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 23, 2021
