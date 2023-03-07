Jimmy Jacobs to Receive Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction

– GCW has announced Jimmy Jacobs as the third inductee of The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2023. jacobs will be inducted on Sunday, April 2 by Alex Shelley.

Jacobs joins Christopher Daniels and Cheerleader Melissa for this year’s inductees. The ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at The Millenium Biltmore. The event will be streamed as part of GCW The Collective on FITE+. You can view the announcement below: