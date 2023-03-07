wrestling / News
Jimmy Jacobs to Receive Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction
– GCW has announced Jimmy Jacobs as the third inductee of The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2023. jacobs will be inducted on Sunday, April 2 by Alex Shelley.
Jacobs joins Christopher Daniels and Cheerleader Melissa for this year’s inductees. The ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at The Millenium Biltmore. The event will be streamed as part of GCW The Collective on FITE+. You can view the announcement below:
*Indie HoF Update*
Inductee #3
JIMMY JACOBS
Inducted by:
ALEX SHELLEY
Plus:
CHRISTOPHER DANIELS (By Kazarian)
CHEERLEADER MELISSA (By Prazak)
The #IndieHOF welcomes The Class of 2023!
Sun 4/2 – Noon
The Millenium Biltmore
(Live from the site of @Wrestlecon)
Ticket Info ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/axszGvjcd2
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 7, 2023
