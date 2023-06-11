Jimmy Jacobs on What He Learned Working as an Extra for WWE

– During a recent chat with Sami Callihan for Callihan Uncensored, Impact Wrestling producer Jimmy Jacobs discussed how he learned from Paul Heyman and Stephanie McMahon on pre-taping segments for wrestling, and how you aren’t looking to get it right on the first try but looking to get that one excellent take after multiple attempts. He stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“Yeah, I learned that lesson when I was like 21. I was doing extra work for WWE. I was a security guard in this backstage scene with Paul Heyman and Stephanie McMahon, who are two amazing talkers. Paul’s one the best of all time. They did one and they walked it back. Then they did it again, and they walked it back, and they did it again, and they did so many takes until they got it exactly how they want to do it. I go, ‘Oh, if it’s good enough for Paul Heyman to do eight takes of a pre-tape, it’s good enough for me. So, that has stuck with me.”