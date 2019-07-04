Jimmy Jacobs on Working WWE TV Matches as an Enhancement Talent in 2005, Vince McMahon Telling Him ‘Good Job’ on His Match With Eddie Guerrero

– Fightful recently interviewed Jimmy Jacobs, who discussed working as an enhancement talent with WWE several times in 2005, even appearing on Velocity in a match against Nunzio. He also worked a TV match against Eddie Guerrero during Guerrero’s feud with Rey Mysterio. Below are some highlights.

Jacobs on his TV enhancement talent matches in WWE: “That was a pretty cool time. I did the thing with Eddie in Redding, then the next week I was in Milwaukee for Smackdown. I wanna say there were two shots I did in between. I did St. Louis and Kansas City before Nunzio in Columbus. That was awesome. So they had called me a few times. You show your face more and people start to know you. Jon Heidenreich is like ‘I wish you were in my match tonight instead of the guy I wrestled.’ You’re like ‘Oh! Jon Heidenreich thinks I’m great, I’m one step away from getting signed by WWE! I think even that day I was supposed to work with Nunzio, Nova was working with someone and wanted to work with me.”

Jacobs on his match with Nunzio: “The match with Nunzio — not my best performance of all-time. That was a little deflating. That was probably August of 2005. I didn’t go back and do anything else with WWE until like January 2011. So a long time in between appearances.”

Jacobs on what he remembers about the match: “It’s on Youtube, you can go watch it. I remember a couple of things like ‘this is just not good.’ I remember one of the spots, he hits the ropes and I went for a dropkick and I had lead in my feet! I looked like I slipped on a banana peel and sent him through a dropkick. There was a miscommunication where he got me in a chinlock, and we’re talking and there was a little something when I hit the ropes, he goes ‘bend over’ and we went up into each other. I think it was a kick, and I gave him a couple of punches, and when he went down I almost kneed him we were so close together.”

Jimmy Jacobs on Vince McMahon complimenting him on the match with Eddie Guerrero: “The thing with Eddie was so well received. I came to the back and Vince was like ‘thank you, good job.’ You feel like a million bucks after something like that.”