Jimmy Jacobs Says WWE Writers’ Main Role Was to Be ‘Advisors’ To Vince McMahon
Jimmy Jacobs recently discussed writers’ roles in Vince McMahon’s WWE and how they were basically there to be “advisors” to Vince McMahon. During his appearance on Conrad Thompson’s The Insiders Podcast for AdFreeShows, Jacobs — who worked as a member of the creative team — talked about how the writing team knew a lot about how to go about writing for the industry but that they weren’t making the decisions about what happened on screen. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On the primary role of writers in WWE: “[Their role was to be] advisors to the king and not making the decisions or getting their stuff in.”
On Dean Ambrose’s character in WWE: “That was Vince seeing Dean a certain way. [It’s] not the writers, that’s Vince’s vision.”
