– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video posted earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed Dexter Lumis failing to get over and generate heat with the fans during his feud with The Miz. He stated the following:

“Sometimes silence speaks louder than words, especially in the world of pro wrestling. Monday night’s Raw wasn’t bad. That money hanging above the ring, that ladder match, winner takes all, Miz vs. Dexter Lumis, wasn’t a bad match. It was different from most ladder matches we see, but people are not getting behind Dexter Lumis. He’s not getting a crowd reaction. Miz is still getting heat because Miz is great at getting heat, but the Dexter Lumis character is not getting the crowd invested, they’re not drawing them in, despite the fact they put Johnny Gargano with him. And even having Bronson Reed come out later on in the match and interfere and cost him the match, people still were not invested in him. They were quiet. There’s something missing there, I wish I could put my finger on it, but the crowd speaks volumes when they are silent, and they were silent.”