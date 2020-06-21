Jimmy Korderas on WWE’s Creative Shakeup With Bruce Prichard Replacing Paul Heyman, Thinks Raw Wants to Appeal to Casual Viewers Again

– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, WWE referee Jimmy Korderas spoke on Bruce Prichard replacing Paul Heyman as the new Executive Director for Raw as WWE is now consolidating their creative teams. Below are some highlights from the interview from WrestlingInc.com.

Korderas on the creative shakeup with Bruce Prichard: “It’s an interesting move. It’s not like it’s nothing new, as creative gets shaken up on like a five-year cycle. I think the idea here is to try and get some fresh ideas. Bruce has worked closely with Vince for a long time, and I know there’s gonna be that element that Bruce is just gonna be a ‘yes guy’ for Vince. But also, Bruce understands what Vince likes, and maybe he can be that bridge. Obviously, Paul had a different presentation and had a different vision. His style caters more to the die-hard, hardcore fan. What’s lost, in my opinion, is that casual fan that has seemed to tune out, especially now at this time, because everybody’s tuned in to different things. Maybe this is an attempt to see what works.”

On the motorcycle ninjas led by Akira Tozawa on Raw: “I’m not sure that is the right approach, right now. I get it, there’s an element out there where people find that entertaining. Again, it is World Wrestling Entertainment and it can’t be all in-ring product, as there have to be other aspects to the presentation. I don’t mind comedy when done well, but comedy is subjective, as well [laughs]. I just don’t know if this is the right approach. I think The Fonz called and the shark has officially been jumped with this whole Street Profits-Vikings Raiders [storyline]. You need to check the expiration date on the bag. I think it’s past due.”

On Raw getting its highest ratings since April last week: “It’s interesting what the die-hard fan is liking supposedly. Again, I don’t have an issue with the comedy stuff. I just think it has gone on too long with this situation. That’s just me with the Street Profits and Viking Raiders. I don’t mind a bit of comedy, but let’s move forward please. I’m not a ratings guy, and I don’t let them dictate what I like versus what I don’t like. But what I found interesting in this Monday night’s ratings, was that the key 18-49 demo generally stayed the same. It was the older crowd that seemed to be tuning in.”