Jimmy Korderas Thinks AEW Made An Error With Wardlow Twice Now

In his latest Twitter Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas levied criticism toward AEW for their handling of Wardlow’s trajectory (per Wrestling Inc). According to Korderas, the promotion has effectively thrown away the momentum they were able to build behind the star as the TNT Champion both times he has held the title. You can read a highlight from Korderas and see the original media post below.

On the lost potential that AEW sacrificed in their choices for Wardlow: “Here’s a guy that had the opportunity, they had lightning in a bottle with this guy. They blew that opportunity and now they were gaining momentum back. I don’t know if they can recover from this and get him back to where he could have been, the face of the company.”