Jimmy Korderas Thinks AEW Might Have “Too Much On Their Plate” To Add A Saturday Event

As previously reported, AEW has been working on the concept of an additional weekly show, and Jimmy Korderas took some time on his latest Reffin’ Rant to offer his perspective on the idea (per Wrestling Inc). Korderas raised the question of which brands would be able to fill the timeslots for the various shows and shared his opinion that the promotion might be better off focusing on their current productions rather than getting spread too thin. You can find a highlight from Korderas and see the original social media post below.

On if AEW can handle another major show at the current moment: “What do you do with the Friday night show, the one-hour special? Is it going to be an ROH-exclusive show. So many questions that need to be answered, I hope it’s a success but I am finding it may be just too much on their plate right now.”