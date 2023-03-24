wrestling / News
Jimmy Korderas Thinks Aftermath of Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo On Dynamite Was Too Much
Jimmy Korderas was a fan of the match between Kenny Omega and El Hijo Del Vikingo on AEW Dynamite, but he thinks the aftermath distracted from the match itself. Korderas spoke about the match in his latest Reffin’ Rant, saying he enjoyed the match but felt like the post-match antics with the BCC attacking Omega and Hangman Page coming do9wn to make the save in an ambulance caused people to “forget” the match.
“As I say all the time — a lot of people say, actually — how you end a show is very important, because the last thing people see is what they remember. But when is too much, way too much?,” he began.
He continued, “On Wednesday’s Dynamite, they promoted the dream match of a lifetime with Kenny Omega vs. Vikingo. But at the same time, after the match, they had — whether it was your cup of tea or not, that style of wrestling, what a performance by both guys. And then after the match, you show a little respect, and then you have all that aftermath with Blackpool Combat Club and Adam Hangman Page driving in an ambulance a la you-know who. And it’s just too much, because you had advertised that dream match and people forgot all about it because of the aftermath.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jimmy Korderas with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
In today's #ReffinRant 'Dream Matches' are great but how a show ends is vital cuz it's usually what is remembered most by fans. 🤔 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/NbKRBzfhaB
— Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) March 24, 2023
