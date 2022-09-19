Jimmy Korderas On WWE Putting Logan Paul Against Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel

Speaking on his latest Reffin Rant clip, Jimmy Korderas offered his opinion on why the fan-dividing match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul is a good idea (via Wrestling Inc). Citing characteristics regarding the wrestlers and the venue, Korderas thinks the upcoming event is a largely positive force. You can read a couple of highlights and see the full clip below.

On putting Paul in a headline match: “It’s gonna headline, and people are curious as to why. Okay, I get it … I think he [Paul] can handle himself fairly well. But people are wondering, ‘why is this the main event, it’s taking a spot away from someone else,’ look, I get it. He has 23 million-plus subscribers to his YouTube channel, he’s a big celebrity. I may not be a fan of his, but that doesn’t matter, he may draw an audience other than pro wrestling in to watch this and then maybe they will stick around, and maybe they won’t, who knows?”

On how the perception of the wrestlers’ roles play into the event: “I have another theory, I think if you have this match in North America, Roman Reigns by default to the wrestling fans becomes the babyface, even though Logan Paul is presented as the babyface. In Saudi Arabia, maybe Roman Reigns will get booed, and perception is reality in the eyes of fans.”