Jimmy Korderas Discusses Bobby Lashley’s WWE Title Run, Kofi Kingston Potentially Regaining Championship

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed Bobby Lashley’s current WWE title run, Kofi Kingston potentially regaining the championship, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Jimmy Korderas on his thoughts on Bobby Lashley’s run with the WWE Championship and whether he’s surprised it has lasted this long: “A little bit surprised, but he is, for lack of a better term, the champion they can use right now. He’s a heel champion. I wasn’t a big fan of the entourage following him to the ring. Yes, I get it, he’s a heel. He’s supposed to make me upset. ‘Oh, look at this guy getting all the girls and blah, blah blah,’ but at the same time, to me, it didn’t fit him. Yes, he was dressed to the nines. He looked like a million bucks and did all that sort of stuff. That kind of thing sort of suits an MVP more than it does a Bobby in my opinion, but hey, maybe it was MVP giving him gifts for a successful title defense the night before.”

On Kofi Kingston pinning Lashley on RAW and Kingston potentially regaining the WWE Championship: “It’s interesting, but I don’t see where this is going to go because I don’t feel that Kofi’s going to be that guy to relieve Bobby Lashley of the title. And where does this leave the New Day? Is it completely separated now with Big E on SmackDown? You’ve got Xavier and Kofi on RAW. Do they stay together? Do you separate them and have them go their own separate ways? I like them better as a duo there, more entertaining that way. I don’t mind seeing a small little rivalry between Bobby and Kofi just to get to the next program, but at the same time, I don’t see Kofi as the guy to unseat him.”