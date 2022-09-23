Jimmy Korderas Says Chris Jericho Elevates The ROH World Title, Could Help a ROH TV Deal

Jimmy Korderas thinks that it was a canny move to put the ROH World Championship on Chris Jericho, noting that it could help in negotiations for a ROH TV deal. The veteran referee spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed Jericho’s ROH World Title win over Claudio Castagnoli at the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite this week. You can check out the highlights below:

On Jericho’s ROH World Title win: “I like the fact that they opened the show hot with [Castagnoli vs. Jericho] and putting the title on Chris Jericho. Now with Chris Jericho being the ROH Champion, that championship has been elevated to a point that it hasn’t never been before… Chris Jericho is the biggest, globally known superstar to hold that title right now. So I think he elevates that title.”

On Jericho’s ROH World Title win potentially helping ROH get a TV show: “Whether it’s a syndicated weekly one-hour show or whatever the case may be, their opportunity to sell this show is greatly increased with a name like Chris Jericho attached to that title.”