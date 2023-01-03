– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued the opening match for last night’s WWE Raw, with Bianca Belair defending her Raw Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss. Bliss snapped during the match and was later disqualified. Korderas says the matchup broke his suspension of disbelief. He stated the following:

“Look, last night’s Raw was very entertaining because it got off to a hot start and set the tone for the show, and then we to that first match, which I was really looking forward to, Women’s Raw Championship, Bianca Belair versus Alexa Bliss. The crowd got quiet, and I think it was because they did not believe there was a chance that the title would change hands on this night, or they were waiting for that reaction, that little thing. And we got the dead heads in the crowd, wearing the masks, kind of distracting Alexa Bliss, and then the little flashes on the screen, she goes nuts, and then takes out the referee taking forever for anything to happen before anything happens after that. No referee comes out to calm the situation. We don’t get a result. Afterward, the announcers announced it as a disqualification, but it was never official by any official. Like, don’t they watch in the back? I like the suspension of disbelief, but I couldn’t believe this.”